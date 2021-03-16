STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCM notice to Wasim Rizvi for SC plea on Quran verses, seeks unconditional apology

The former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman had moved the Supreme Court with a plea seeking the removal of certain verses from the Quran claiming they promote violence.

Published: 16th March 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Wasim Rizvi

Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi at Supreme Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has issued a notice to former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi for moving the Supreme Court with a plea seeking the removal of certain verses from the Quran claiming they promote violence.

The commission has asked Rizvi to withdraw his comments and tender an unconditional apology within 21 days, failing which it will hold a hearing and direct authorities to take appropriate legal action against Rizvi.

"The comments given in media by you about deletion of certain versus from the Quran are "highly provocative, objectionable and malicious, prejudicial to maintenance of peace and harmony, with intent to outrage the religious feelings of a particular community and to insult the particular religion,"read a statement by the NCM.

"The NCM directs you to withdraw your comments and tender an unconditional apology within 21 days, failing which the Commission will be constrained to hold a hearing under Section 9 of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 and direct appropriate authorities to take legal action as deemed fit," the statement added.

Further saying, NCM observed that the Commission is of the view that the remarks made by Rizvi appears to be a well-thought conspiracy to disturb the communal harmony of the country.

The Commission took cognisance of the matter following the complaints received from four persons- Abdul Majid Nizami, Ali Raza Zaidi, Mohd Faizan Chaudhary and Maulana Syed Nazar Abbas. 

