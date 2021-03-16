STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Principal booked for molesting Class 5 girl in UP

The victim told her mother that she was playing outside her house when Ahmed took her away and molested her.

Published: 16th March 2021 04:31 PM

Minor Rape

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A Class 5 girl was allegedly molested by the principal of her school here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Jagatiyapur village on Monday.

A case was lodged against Shameem Ahmed under relevant sections of the law for child abuse on the basis of the complaint received from the victim's mother, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

As the girl shouted, her family members came to the rescue and the man fled from the spot, police said.

The principal, however, said that he was on his way to work on his motorbike when he saw some children playing.

He stopped there and asked them to come to school.

The girl ran towards her house crying, he said, adding that later, some villagers went to the school to allege that she was molested by him.

