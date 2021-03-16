Rajasthan ACP, who sought sexual favours from rape survivor, summarily dismissed

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who sought sexual favours as bribe from a rape survivor in Jaipur, has summarily been sacked by the Gehlot Government on Tuesday.

The ACP Kailash Bohra was caught red-handed by the sleuths of the anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday when he made sexual advances on the young rape survivor in his office premises.

The ACB used a novel method to catch the culprit. The ACB team used the same chemical and method in this extraordinary case that is normally used for trapping corrupt officials who demand money in cash currency. ACB officials claim it’s the first time that such a methodology has been used in a case of such a serious and sensitive nature.

The DG of ACB, B L Soni said that “the rape survivor had filed a complaint about a week ago. After initially asking for money, ACP Bohra later asked her to provide sexual favours as a bribe from the rape survivor.”

ASP (Jaipur Rural) Narottam Verma, who headed the operation, said, “It was a very sensitive situation. In normal corruption cases, we can trap people with chemicals on the notes. But in this case, there could be no such recoveries. However, we did need to have concrete evidence since that is what is demanded and matters in court cases.”

On Sunday, when Bohra called the woman to his office, she and the ACB team expected that he would try to make advances. So to catch the officer red-handed, the ACB team sprinkled some Phenolphthalein powder on her clothes. This is the same white-coloured powder which is spread on currency notes that are likely to come in contact with the hands of officials who demand money as bribes. As this chemical is invisible, when any official receives or touches the money, that chemical sticks to his hands and when those hands are dipped in sodium carbonate, the water changes its colour from white to pink.

When ACP Bohra started making advances on the woman and touched her on Sunday, his hands caught the invisible powder – and that has now created solid evidence about his behaviour. As ASP Narottam Verma confirms, “Our team raided Bohra and arrested him in a compromising situation, just before he could begin a physical contact with the complainant.”