20 held in Rajasthan in connection with gang rape of minor girl
Sharad Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police, Kota said, "A 15-year-old girl from Suket was taken to Jhalawar by two people where she was raped by a number of people for seven to eight days".
Published: 17th March 2021 10:48 AM | Last Updated: 17th March 2021 10:48 AM | A+A A-
JHALAWAR (Rajasthan): Twenty people have been arrested in connection with the case in which a minor girl in Rajasthan's Jhalwar was allegedly gang-raped at separate places for over a week, police said on Tuesday.
"So far, 20 people including one history-sheeter have been arrested. All accused are from Jhalawar" the police official said.
He said that an identification parade of the accused will be done soon.
Further investigation is underway.