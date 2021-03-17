STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP wanted me to keep indoors before polls, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee alleged that earlier it was CPI(M) which used to physically attack her, and now the BJP was doing the same.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally at Saltora, in Bankura district on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally at Saltora, in Bankura district on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

GOPIBALLAVPUR: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP wanted her to keep indoors ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which apparently resulted in her injury.

Addressing a public meeting in Gopiballavpur in the Jhargram district, Banerjee alleged that earlier it was CPI(M) which used to physically attack her, and now the BJP was doing the same.

"They (BJP) wanted to keep me indoors so that I cannot go out during the elections. They have injured my leg," Banerjee said, addressing the election rally sitting on a wheelchair.

The chief minister had suffered an injury to her left leg at Nandigram on March 10 during a crowd surge as she greeted people from her vehicle with its door open, at a market area.

ALSO READ: Will the farmers who paved Mamata's road to power in Bengal now be her nemesis?

"They cannot throttle my voice, we will defeat BJP," she said, while urging the people of the region to vote for the TMC candidates.

"Every vote you cast for our candidates will be for me," she added.

Banerjee claimed that though the BJP won the Jhargram Lok Sabha seat in 2019, the party MP did nothing for the area.

She mentioned the schemes launched by her government over the years, reaffirming that if voted to power she will ensure free doorstep delivery of ration.

Jhargram, in the Junglemahal area in the western part of the state, witnessed a BJP wave in 2019 with the party winning four Lok Sabha seats in the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal assembly elections
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A k Sehanobis

    Drama has become a melodrama.The way she tells lies,it has become a habit for her.She accuses Centre of inadequate supply of Vaccines.She could have confronted PM during his meeting with the CMs.But she skipped the meeting and announced it an election rally.And it was told by Health Ministry,there 22 lac doses with W.Bengal. PM also told,about 10% of the doses are being wasted,though he did not name the states concerned but it should have been made public.
    5 hours ago reply
Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp