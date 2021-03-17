STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cooperation must for ensuring resilience of global system: PM Modi

Many infrastructure systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines, and aviation networks cover the entire world, he noted.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting with CMs of all states and UTs on COVID situation in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting with CMs of all states and UTs on COVID situation in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noting that many infrastructure systems cover the entire world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the effect of a disaster in one part can quickly spread across the globe and cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global system.

Addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Modi said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught that in an interdependent and interconnected world, no country -- whether rich or poor, in the east or west, north or south -- is immune to the effect of global disasters.

On the one hand the pandemic has shown us how impacts can quickly spread across the world, and on the other, it has shown how the world can come together to fight a common threat, Modi said.

Many infrastructure systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines, and aviation networks cover the entire world, he noted.

The effect of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across the world, Modi said, adding that cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global system.

"Just as the fight against the pandemic mobilised the energies of the world's seven billion people, our quest for resilience must build on the initiative and imagination of each and every individual on this planet," Modi said.

The International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI 2021) is an interactive virtual conference that follows International Workshops on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (IWDRI) held in 2018 and 2019.

ICDRI is the annual international conference of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in partnership with member countries, organizations and institutions to strengthen the global discourse on disaster and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi disaster management
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp