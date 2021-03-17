STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses given crosses 3.64 crore, says Centre

The 12,10,498 include 8,84,918 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 2,20,160 individuals aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

Published: 17th March 2021 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman, partly seen on left, holds the arm of her relative as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.64 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 3,64,67,744 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7.00 pm.

These include 75,47,958 healthcare workers (HCWs), who have taken the first dose and 4608397 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 76,63,647 frontline workers who have been administered the first dose, 17,86,812 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 1,24,74,362 beneficiaries more than 60-years-old and 23,86,568 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 with specific comorbidities have been given the first dose, according to health ministry.

ALSO WATCH:

"Total 14,03,208 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Wednesday, the sixty first day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"Out of which, 12,10,498 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,92,710 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 12,10,498 include 8,84,918 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 2,20,160 individuals aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Vaccination
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp