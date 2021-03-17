STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Damaged houses, homeless families: Shopian gunfight leaves trail of destructions

Since Tuesday morning, the youth of the village had been busy dousing the fire and clearing the debris of the houses damaged during the encounter between militants and security forces.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Representational Image. (File | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The three-day encounter, one of the longest since the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5 2019, at Rawalpora village in Shopian in south Kashmir in which two Jaish militants were killed has left behind a trail of destruction. 

At least eight residential houses have been damaged, six of them completely, rendering about 10 families homeless in the gunfight that ended on Monday.

Since Tuesday morning, the youth of the village had been busy dousing the fire and clearing the debris of the houses damaged during the encounter between militants and security forces.

According to locals, six houses have been completely destroyed in the gunfight, while two others were partially damaged.

The police have confirmed that three houses were gutted in the firefight.

“At least 10 families have been rendered homeless by the three-day encounter,” they said.

The locals said one of the houses belongs to 18-year-old Ziyan Mir, who lost his father two years ago and was earning livelihood for the family.

“Ziyan and his uncle were living in the house. Both are very poor. Nothing is left in the house. They have nowhere to go now,” a local said.

Another villager Yasir Ahmad Lone, who had fled from the area after the outbreak of gunfight on Saturday evening, said his uncle’s house was among the properties damaged in the encounter.

“My uncle is a farmer and is not in a position to rebuild the house. He has lost everything,” he said.

Many villagers have started collecting donations to help the families who suffered losses in the gunfight.  

Two JeM militants, including its commander Sajjad Afghani, were killed in the encounter on Monday.

Police prevent four youth from joining militant ranks

The police has prevented four youth from central Kashmir from joining the militant ranks.

A police spokesman said two teenagers had gone missing from their homes in Budgam district on March 14. Police teams were formed to track them.

“The teams came to know that both the they were in Tral area of Pulwama district. Accordingly, the teams went there and managed to trace and recover both the boys,” he said.

Two more youth from Ganderbal district were arrested from Karan Nagar-Batamaloo area and later, handed over to their parents, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shopian Encounter Article 370 Indian Army
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp