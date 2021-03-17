STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala on April 12

The notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 24.

Published: 17th March 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant next month will be held on April 12, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Abdul Wahab of the IUML, K K Ragesh of the CPI-M and Vayalar Ravi of the Congress are retiring on April 21, the Commission said.

As per practice, votes will counted in the evening of April 12 after conclusion of polling at 4 pm.

Members of legislative assembly elect Rajya Sabha members.

The MLAs of the outgoing assembly, in which the ruling LDF has a majority, will elect the three new members.

Kerala assembly elections will be held on April 6 and counting will take place on May 2.

