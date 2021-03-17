STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fearing second wave, Bihar bans Holi festivities as it tightens COVID-19 rules

Thousands of Biharis return to their homes especially from Maharashtra and Punjab during the festival to be with their families.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:21 AM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  Fearing a return of Covid-19 during the Holi festival, the Bihar government has decided to ban ‘Holi-Milan’ gatherings.

Thousands of Biharis return to their homes especially from Maharashtra and Punjab during the festival to be with their families.

The two states have currently contributed to the “second wave” of the pandemic.

In a precautionary measure, the government said on Tuesday no one will be allowed to either organise a Holi Milan or attend it in a crowd following the pandemic threat.

According to an estimate, around 10 lakh people return to Bihar during the festival and the Chhath festival from Delhi, Kolkata, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat and other states.

In a meeting held on Monday over the threat of the pandemic’s return during the festival, the government decided that chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh will supervise the imposition of a ban on gatherings.

The ban at public places has been welcomed by many social organisations, though religious gatherings continue across the state in violation of social distancing and other safety protocols for Covid-19.

A directive by principal health secretary Pratay Amrit said random checking of passengers from other states has started at airports and railway stations.

Air passengers will be allowed to exist only after they produce a negative Covid-19 test report or antigens tests would be conducted on them.

Train passengers will also be tested upon their arrival through rapid antigen kits from March 17. 

Nitish government stops vulgar songs in buses 

In a season of vulgar songs being played aboard buses, the Bihar government has imposed a ban on playing of such songs on Holi and other festival occasions in public transport.

Anyone found violating the order runs the risk of cancellation of the permit.

The state transport department has issued an order asking district authorities to conduct random checking of vehicles to enforce the ban. 

