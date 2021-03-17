STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four passengers handed over to security agencies for not wearing masks properly on flight

Alliance Air can classify the aforementioned four passengers as "unruly" and ban them from its flights for any period between three to 24 months.

Published: 17th March 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai airport, coronavirus lockdown

Image of passengers at an airport used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four passengers were handed over to the security agencies on Tuesday for not wearing masks properly onboard Alliance Air's Jammu-Delhi flight despite repeated warnings by the cabin crew, said senior government officials on Wednesday.

Aviation regulator DGCA had on Saturday asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear their masks "properly" despite repeated warnings.

As per the powers given by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's regulations, Alliance Air can classify the aforementioned four passengers as "unruly" and ban them from its flights for any period between three to 24 months, the government officials mentioned.

Alliance Air is a subsidiary of state-run Air India.

When asked about this matter, a spokesperson of Alliance Air noted, "The airline caters to passengers in all age group from very young to very old. Alliance Air briefs passengers at every touch point, makes regular in flight announcements."

"However, on constant request, when the passengers did not adhere to the laid down guidelines and could have endangered other fellow passengers, we apprised the concerned authorities," the spokesperson added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alliance Air flight DGCA
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp