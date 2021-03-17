STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra's single-day Covid-19 count crosses 23,000-mark, highest in 2021 so far

With these new cases, Maharashtra's overall infection count rose to 23,70,507, a Maharashtra government official said.

Published: 17th March 2021 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:30 PM

Coronavirus lockdown

Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported as many as 23,179 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021, a health official said.

This is the sixth highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

With these new cases, Maharashtra's overall infection count rose to 23,70,507, the official said.

The state had reported its first COVID-19 case in March last year.

The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh

The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week.

ALSO READ | India may be heading towards second Covid peak, smaller cities to be worst-hit this time: Centre

On September 11 last year, the state had reported 24,886 cases, while on September 17, a total of 24,619 cases were added.

The third, fourth and fifth highest figures were reported on September 9 (23,816), September 6 (23,350) and September 10 (23,446).

The number of new single-day cases started gradually going down by the end of last year, although the count started witnessing an upward trend once against from mid-February this year.

With 84 deaths reported on Wednesday, the state's fatality count jumped to 53,080, the official said.

As many as 9,138 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 21,63,391.

There are 1,52,760 active cases in the state at present.

Nagpur city reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases during the day with 2,698, followed by 2,612 in Pune and 2,377 in Mumbai city.

Pune division, which comprises civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, as well as districts including Pune, Solapur and Satara, reported 5,268 cases during the day, which is the highest for the day across all the divisions in the state.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,49,974 and eight deaths took the fatality count to 11,551.

Mumbai division reported 4,811 new cases and 21 deaths, which pushed its overall caseload to 7,71,389 and death toll to 19,995.

Nashik division has so far reported at 3,27,190 cases and 5,399 deaths, Pune division 5,71,786 cases and 11,887 deaths, Kolhapur division 1,21,608 cases and 4,092 deaths, Aurangabad division 95,053 cases and 2,127 deaths, Latur division 94,462 cases and 2,576 deaths, Akola division 1,23,095 cases and 1,941 deaths, Nagpur division 2,64,778 cases and 4,971 deaths.

With 1,19,973 COVID-19 tests carried out on Wednesday, the overall test count rose to 1,78,35,495.

There are 6,71,620 people in home quarantine while 6,738 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 23,70,507, new cases: 23,179, death toll: 53,080, discharged: 21,63,391, active cases: 1,52,760, people tested so far: 1,78,35,495.

