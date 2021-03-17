STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man held in Haryana's Panipat for hailing Somnath Temple plunderer

A video recently surfaced on social media in which the accused, identified as Irshad Rashid, was purportedly heard recalling the temple's plunder by Mahmud, and praising him and bin Qasim.

Published: 17th March 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Somnath Temple. (File Photo)

By PTI

SOMNATH: Gujarat Police on Wednesday detained a man at Panipat in Haryana for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by hailing Mahmud of Ghazni, known for plundering the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, and Arab invader Mohammad bin Qasim, an official said.

A video recently surfaced on social media in which the accused, identified as Irshad Rashid, was purportedly heard recalling the temple's plunder by Mahmud, and praising him and bin Qasim, said Prabhas Patan police station's in-charge inspector D D Parmar.

The video was shot more than a year ago on a mobile phone from about half-a-kilometre away from the renowned Somnath Temple in the Gir Somnath district of Gujarat.

A Gir Somnath police team detained Rashid in Panipat early Wednesday morning, Parmar said.

Rashid's location was traced through technical surveillance and the police rushed there on Tuesday, he said, adding that the police team will be back to Somnath with his custody.

An FIR was lodged against Rashid on Monday under IPC Sections 153 (A) promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and race) and 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), on the basis of a complaint filed by the Shree Somnath Trust's general manager Vijaysinh Chavda.

Rashid had recorded the video at a beach near the temple over a year ago during his visit to Somnath.

The Somnath Temple, which was the target of repeated attacks by Mahmud of Ghazni, was rebuilt and renovated after the country's Independence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Police Mahmud of Ghazni Mohammad bin Qasim Somnath Temple
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp