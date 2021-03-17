STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Marathas 'socially and politically' dominant, Supreme Court told

Senior advocate Pradeep Sancheti, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the entire hypothesis that Marathas have been left behind because of historical injustice has been completely flawed.Seni

Published: 17th March 2021 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Marathas have been dominant socially and politically as almost 40 per cent of MPs and MLAs of Maharashtra are from this community and the entire hypothesis that they have been left behind, faced historical injustice is completely flawed, the Supreme Court was told on Wednesday.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing arguments while dealing with issues such as whether the Indra Sawhney judgement of 1992, also known as the Mandal Verdict, which put a cap of 50 per cent on total reservation quota, needed a re-look by a larger bench.

The bench, also comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, has been hearing a clutch of cases challenging the Bombay High Court verdict which upheld the grant of quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs in the state.

Senior advocate Pradeep Sancheti, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the entire hypothesis that Marathas have been left behind because of historical injustice has been completely flawed and they do not merit the benefit of quota.

Almost 40 per cent of MPs and MLAs are from same community, he said while assailing the 2018 report of the M G Gaikawad Committee which had said that the Marathas have been backward socially and educationally with very less representation in government services.

He termed the Gaikawad Committee's report as convenient paperwork and argued that even if the apex court holds that Marathas are backward, at the highest, it will be a case of inclusion in OBC within 50 per cent, not a case for exceeding 50 per cent.

He also referred to a report filed in 2000 before the Bombay High Court and said the court had noted that there was material to indicate that Marathas are socially and politically dominant.

As per the Mandal judgement, the backwardness of Marathas is not an exceptional circumstance to say that we will cross 50 per cent limit on reservations, he said.

Sancheti assailed the report which formed the basis for grant of quota to Maratha and said the survey has been conducted in an unscientific way.

Another senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan also argued in the case and said there has been considerable political pressure to include more communities in the list of other Backward classes.

There has been no judgment that has questioned Indra Sawhney, he said, responding to a query whether it can be referred to a larger bench for re-look.

Dhavan said, The tragedy is...there are no ameliorative measures (for backward classes).

You will give quotas and get your votes accordingly.

But some schemes like Mahatma Gandhi's scheme for rural employment should come.

The biggest part of reservations is of ameliorative action, he said, adding that this is what Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, a noted economist, has stated -- make everybody able to compete in the same way.

The bench, meanwhile, asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to apprise it of the views of the Centre on the issue.

Venugopal said that he would seek instructions.

You put your views (tomorrow).

If required, we will ask the Solicitor General to put the views of the government, the bench said.

The hearing in the case remained inconclusive and would resume on Thursday.

The top court had observed earlier that if the argument that after 102nd amendment of the Constitution only Parliament can prepare one "Central" list of SEBC is accepted, then Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas' cannot be passed as it would be beyond the state's legislative competence.

On Monday, the petitioners opposing Maratha reservation law said that changing the 50 per cent quota cap for SEBC as fixed by the 1992 judgement will be like having a society founded on case and not equality.

They had opposed the revisiting the 1992 Indira Sawhney verdict by a larger bench of 11-judges.

  On March 8, the top court had framed five questions to be taken up by the Constitution bench, including whether the 'Mandal verdict' require a re-look by a larger bench "in the light of subsequent Constitutional amendments, judgments and changed social dynamics of the society".

It had issued notices to all the states on issues of "seminal importance", including whether the 102nd amendment deprives the state legislatures of its power to enact a law determining the socially and economically backward classes and conferring benefits to them under its enabling power.

The issue of interpretation of the amendment cropped up before the bench, which is hearing a batch of pleas pertaining to the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Maratha Quota
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp