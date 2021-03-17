STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajya Sabha accepts Swapan Dasgupta's resignation

Dasgupta's resignation came after TMC MP Mohua Moitra raised objections to him being named as a candidate of the saffron party.

Published: 17th March 2021 06:29 PM

BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta

BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha accepted the resignation of nominated member Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday.

Dasgupta tendered his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday after being named as a BJP candidate in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said the chairman has received Dasgupta's resignation letter dated March 16 and accepted his resignation with effect from March 17.

Dasgupta, who became a Rajya Sabha member on April 25, 2016, has been named by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from the Tarakeshwar constituency in poll-bound West Bengal.

His term as a member of the Upper House was till April 24, 2022.

Dasgupta's resignation came after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mohua Moitra raised objections to him being named as a candidate of the saffron party for the West Bengal polls.

After the announcement of the acceptance of Dasgupta's resignation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a statement showing supplementary demand for grants in respect of Jammu and Kashmir and laid a statement on the table of the estimated receipt and expenditure of the Union Territory for 2021-22.

She also presented a statement showing supplementary demand for grants in respect of Puducherry and the budget of the Union Territory for 2021-22.

