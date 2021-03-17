STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Record seizures worth Rs 331 crore made in poll-going states, Puducherry: EC

A maximum of Rs 127.64 crore worth seizures have been made in Tamil Nadu, while Rs 112.59 crore worth seizures have been made from West Bengal.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Wednesday said record seizures worth Rs 331 crore have been made so far in the four poll-going states and Puducherry as part of the expenditure monitoring process.

The seizures already surpass the total seizures made in assembly elections to these states and the union territory in 2016, it said.

"Significant point is that record seizures have been made even though polling is yet to start," the commission said in a statement. 

A maximum of Rs 127.64 crore worth seizures have been made in Tamil Nadu, while Rs 112.59 crore worth seizures have been made from West Bengal.

For effective monitoring to curb black money in assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry, the poll panel has deployed 295 expenditure observers. 

It has also appointed five special expenditure observers. These officers having formidable domain expertise and impeccable track record are deputed for more effective election expenditure monitoring.

After due assessment, 259 assembly constituencies have been marked as "expenditure sensitive constituencies" for a more focussed vigil, the statement said.

Distributing cash and gifts during electoral process is not permitted under the law -- distribution of money, liquor, or any other item disbursed and given to the electors with the intent to influence them.

This expenditure comes under the definition of "bribery" which is an offence both under section 171B of the Indian Penal Code and under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The five assemblies are going for polls beginning March 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission cash seizures elections
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp