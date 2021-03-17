STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second COVID-19 spike? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far

The total active caseload has increased to 2,34,406 which now comprises 2.05 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.56 per cent.

Published: 17th March 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases this year with 28,903 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1,14,38,734, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,59,044 with 188 new fatalities, the highest in around two months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering an increase for the seventh day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,34,406 which now comprises 2.05 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.56 per cent, the data stated.

ALSO READ | 'Three new COVID variants reported in India': Government informs Rajya Sabha

As many as 30,254 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 13.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,45,284, while the case fatality rate has  dropped to 1.39 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 22,92,49,784 samples have been tested up to March 16 with 9,69,021  samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 188 new fatalities include 87 from Maharashtra, 38 from Punjab, 15 from Kerala and 12 from Chhattisgarh.

ALSO READ | 50 Shiv Sainiks booked for COVID-19 rules violations after protesting at BJP leader's office

A total of 1,59,044 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 52,996 from Maharashtra, 12,556 from Tamil Nadu, 12,403 from Karnataka, 10,945 from Delhi, 10,297 from West Bengal, 8,750 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,185 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Active Cases India Coronavirus Deaths
