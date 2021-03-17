STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TRP scam case: If there is evidence, why Republic TV, Arnab not named as accused? asks Bombay HC

The bench was responding to submissions made by senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, the counsel for Goswami and ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Republic TV editor-in chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in chief Arnab Goswami (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court asked the Mumbai police on Wednesday that since the latter claimed to have adequate evidence against Republic TV and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the alleged TRP scam, why had they not named them as accused in the case.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale directed Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Shishir Hiray to inform the court by Thursday whether the police plan to proceed against Goswami and Republic TV.

It also asked Hiray to tell the court how much time were the police likely to take to complete the investigation into the case.

"You are investigating for the last three months. There are two charge sheets, and there seems to be no evidence against them. And this FIR is of October 2020. We are in March 2021," the HC said.

"Why keep the sword hanging on their head? You are not making them an accused also, why so?" it asked.

The bench was responding to submissions made by senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, the counsel for Goswami and ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, the company that runs Republic TV channels.

Mundargi told the HC that the police had named Goswami and several employees of the ARG Outlier Media as suspects, but had no evidence to charge them as accused in the case.

"They (police) cannot keep investigating forever. If they have some material against us, they have to show us, they cannot keep playing hot and cold," Mundargi said.

However, SPP Hiray said the police have adequate evidence in the case and that they are still "collecting" additional evidence.

"Then why not make them an accused? We do not think there is anything such as 'suspect' in criminal law," the bench said.

The court said the contention of the petitioners, Goswami and the ARG Outlier Media, was that they were always under the fear that some action might be taken against them.

The HC will continue hearing the arguments on Thursday.

The ARG Outlier Media and Goswami approached the HC last year, filing a bunch of petitions seeking several reliefs in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam.

They alleged that the whole case was malafide and they had been targeted for Republic TV's reportage in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Palghar lynching case last year.

The Mumbai police in January this year filed two affidavits in the case through Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh and ACP Shashank Sandbhor of the crime branch, saying they had not targeted the Republic TV or its employees.

The police had said their probe was not a result of any political vendetta and there was evidence to show that Goswami had connived with senior officials of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to rig the TRP of Republic TV.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRP scam case Republic TV Arnab Goswami Bombay High Court
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp