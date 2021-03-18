STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
917 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; 500 patients recover, one dies

A total of 500 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count in the state to 2,62,031.

Coronavirus, COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 917 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its overall tally to 2,71,957, while one death due to the virus took the toll to 3,894, an official said.

A total of 500 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count in the state to 2,62,031, he said.

Of the total 52 districts in the state, six districts did not report any fresh case, he said.

The lone death was reported from Gwalior.

"With 294 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 63,201, while that of Bhopal rose to 46,111 with the addition of 184 cases. The active caseload in these two cities is 1,865 and 1,312 respectively," the official said.

With 18,333 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the total test count in Madhya Pradesh reached 60.71 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,71,957, new cases 917, death toll 3,894, recoveries 2,62,031, active cases 6,032, number of tests so far 60,71,681.

