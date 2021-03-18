STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ambani security scare: Two cars allegedly used by Sachin Waze seized

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was found parked outside Waze's residence in Saket area of adjoining Thane, an agency official said.

Published: 18th March 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday seized two more luxury cars allegedly used by suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, sources said.

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was found parked outside Waze's residence in Saket area of adjoining Thane, an agency official said.

A Mercedes car was also seized but it was not clear from where it was picked up.

The total number of vehicles seized has gone up to five, including another Mercedes, a Scorpio and an Innova.

The vehicles were brought to the NIA office at Cumballa Hill on Pedder Road here.

The NIA on Thursday called two policemen, including an aide of Waze and a senior police inspector, for questioning, sources said.

READ| Ab tak 63: The colourful life of Mumbai cop Sachin Waze now arrested over Ambani bomb scare

The NIA arrested Waze on Saturday night in connection with the security scare outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Under fire over handling of the bomb scare outside Ambani's house, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday shifted Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the Home Guard.

Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale has replaced Singh as Mumbai police commissioner.

The NIA on Tuesday seized a black Mercedes from the Crawford market area in Mumbai and recovered from it the original number place of the explosive-laden SUV that was placed outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' on February 25.

A 27-year-old travel operator said on Wednesday he sold the Mercedes-Benz car in February to a website that deals in used vehicles.

He said he did not know Waze.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said Singh was transferred after some of his colleagues committed "serious and unforgivable mistakes".

In his first public comments after Singh's transfer, Deshmukh said he was shifted to ensure that the probe into police officer Sachin Waze episode is conducted "properly and without hindrance".

Deshmukh said the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the NIA are conducting the probe into the episode "professionally".

He said that action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the respective probes by the NIA and ATS.

"This is not an administrative transfer (of Singh). Some things have come to light through the probes conducted by the NIA and the ATS," Deshmukh said.

"Some of the colleagues of the (former) Mumbai police chief (Singh) committed some serious mistakes. Those are unforgivable mistakes. Hence, he was transferred. Further action will be taken based on the probe report," he added.

Asked about the BJP and the MNS's allegation that political bosses of the officials are not being acted against, Deshmukh said, "The NIA and ATS are conducting the probe professionally. They will definitely find out whoever is guilty."

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 in the probe into recovery of explosives from the SUV.

He was later suspended.

Waze, an "encounter specialist", has also been facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of that SUV.

Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

The ATS is investigating the Hiran murder case.

It had registered an FIR against unidentified persons days after Hiran's body was found.

Hiran's wife accused Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Waze ambani
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp