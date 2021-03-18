CAF jawan in Chhattisgarh shoots himself dead with service weapon

By PTI

RAIPUR: A 36-year-old jawan from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Thursday, police said.

Constable Dharmendra Gabel from the CAF's 9th battalion allegedly shot himself with an Insas rifle at his unit's camp in Aadmdai Ghati under Chhote Dongar police station limits, Narayanpur superintendent of police Mohit Garg said.

When the other personnel heard the gunshot from the victim's barrack, they rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

The deceased jawan was a native of Janjgir-Champa district, he said, adding that the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is on, the official said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)