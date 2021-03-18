STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coast Guard apprehends boats carrying large cache of bullets, AK rifles and drugs

Published: 18th March 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Coast Guard. (Representational Photo | ANI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a coordinated operation by the sea and air wings of the Indian Coast Guard, suspected boats carrying rifles, huge quantity of bullets and drug have been intercepted on Thursday. This is second such large interception within a fortnight.

Public Relations Officer ICG Commandant Anoop Kumar informed, "ICG intercepted 03 suspected boats off Minicoy Island carrying 05 AK-47 rifles with 1000 live rounds and 300 Kg of Heroine."

Boats being escorted to nearest port for further joint investigation said Commandant Anoop. Details regarding the nationality of the boat and the crew were still awaited at the time The New Indian Express published this story.

In another major success the maritime force was successful in averting a major drug transshipment via sea route in the Lakshadweep Sea. It also was a coordinated operation of the ICG ships and aircraft which were on patrol off the Lakshadweep islands. Three Sri Lankan fishing boats SLFB Akarsha Duwa which was intercepted along with narcotics/contraband. The crew had admitted carrying five bags of contraband weighing around 260 kg of narcotics which, as per the Coast Guard, they had dropped in water.

The value of these narcotics in international market is approx Rs. 2100 crore. Six Sri Lankan crew members were detained for final investigation. Two other Sri Lankan boats with crew were released for handing over to Sri Lankan authorities.

In a similar operation in November 2020, Indian Coast Guard had apprehended Sri Lankan fishing boat 'Shenaya Duwa' off Kanyakumari, carrying narcotics worth value approx Rs. 1000 crore in the International market.

A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
'Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation'
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

