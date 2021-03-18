STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress has no ‘neta, no ‘niti’: PM Modi in Assam

“The Congress has become so weak that it can go to any level and join hands with anyone. The entire country is watching it,” the PM said.

Published: 18th March 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally, in Karimganj. (Photo | ANI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress has become so weak that it can go to any extent and partner anyone.

“The Congress does neither have a ‘neta’ (leader) nor ‘niti’ (policy) and ideology. It has aligned with the Left in West Bengal but is grappling with it in Kerala. It attacks a party in one state but embraces it in another state,” Modi said at a rally at Karimganj in poll-bound Assam’s Barak Valley.

He continued, “The Congress has aligned with a party whose politics its (Congress’) workers have been fighting against for decades. Betraying people for the sake of votes is in its character.”

ALSO READ | BJP plays Ajmal card in Assam, warns public not to let him reach doorsteps of power

His attack was directed at the minority-based All India United Democratic Front, which is a component of a Congress-led and ten-party grand alliance of Opposition. It was formed to avoid the split of votes and thus, oust the BJP from power.

Stating that the Congress’ confusion is in every direction, the PM asked the voters how a party that lacks stable thinking would give Assam a stable government.

He said the Congress’ alleged indulgence in corruption, its vote-bank politics, and faulty policies disconnected Assam from the rest of the country and damaged it socially, culturally, geographically, and politically.

He asserted that the BJP-led Central government was making the Northeast the country’s development hub with Assam as the main stakeholder. He said the Central and state governments would together make Assam an Atmanirbhar state.

The PM said the Barak Valley was once rich in tea and petroleum products but the Congress destroyed the resources. Karimganj, Cachar, and Hailakandi districts make up the Bengali-majority valley.

TAGS
Assam Polls Assam elections Assam Assembly elections Assam Assembly polls Assam Polls 2021 Assam elections 2021
