STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Over 23 crore tests conducted for detection of coronavirus in India

India's tests per day per million population are more than 140 and the daily positivity rate is 3.37 per cent as of today, the ministry said.

Published: 18th March 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker shows a vial of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, in Colombo. (Photo | AFP)

A health worker shows a vial of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, in Colombo. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 across the country has crossed 23 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

It also said that India's cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.98 per cent as on date.

India's tests per day per million population are more than 140 and the daily positivity rate is 3.37 per cent as of today, the ministry said.

India is fast approaching total vaccination coverage of 4 crore.

A total of 3,71,43,255 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,15,267 sessions, as per the provisional report till Thursday 7 am.

These include 75,68,844 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been given the 1st dose, 46,32,940 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 77,16,084 frontline workers (FLWs) who have been given the 1st dose and 19,09,528 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides, 24,57,179 beneficiaries aged more than 45 -60 years with specific co-morbidities and 1,28,58,680 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years have been administered the 1st dose.

More than 20 lakh (20,78,719) vaccine doses were administered on day-61 of the vaccination drive (17th March).

Of the total, 17,38,750 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,412 sessions for 1st dose and 3,39,969 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India's total active caseload has reached 2,52,364 comprising 2.20 per cent of the total infections.

"A net incline of 17,958 cases recorded from the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours," the ministry said.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID-19 daily new cases, the ministry said adding 79.54 per cent of the new cases are from these five states.

The ministry said that 35,871 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases).

It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases, the ministry said.

"A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states.These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana.

"Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over the last one month," the ministry stated.

India's cumulative recoveries surged to 1,10,63,025 with 17,741 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry further said that 172 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Five states account for 84.88 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (84). Punjab follows with 35 daily deaths and Kerala reported13 deaths in 24 hours.

The case fatality rate remains below 1.5 per cent (1.39%) and is continuously declining, the ministry said.

Eighteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

These are Rajasthan, Assam, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim,Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp