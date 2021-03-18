'Didi stood with terrorists after Batla, Pulwama': Modi brings back nationalism as poll plank

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Making nationalism a poll plank as it did in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee who had criticised the Army and termed the Batla House encounter as a false case

"The people of Bengal have not forgotten who you stood with after the Pulwama attack and criticised the Indian Army. No one has forgotten how Mamatadidi and a few other parties have behaved when the Batla House encounter took place. These people stood with the terrorists at that time and raised questions on the encounter. A court recently convicted one of the terrorists with capital punishment," said Modi, while addressing a rally in Junglemahal’s Purulia district.

Taking a jibe at the TMC on the alleged extortion and cut money issues, Modi said, "BJP believes in DBT which means 'direct bank transfer' when Didi believes in TMC which is 'transfer my commission'. TMC’s days are numbered in Bengal."

Referring to the incident in which the Bengal CM was injured, the PM said, "Like millions of other women, for me, Didi is also a daughter of the nation. When she got injured, I was worried. I pray for her speedy recovery."

Referring to Khela Hobe (There will be a game), which Mamata is raising at every public rally, Modi said, "Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole Chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Khela sesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe (Didi says there will be a game. BJP says, there will be employment, education, development, and education. The game will over and development will begin."

The PM also accused Mamata of encouraging the Maoists in Bengal, who have waged war against the country, for her political gain.

Modi said, "After practicing politics of appeasement in Bengal, suddenly there seems to be a change in Didi. This is not the transformation of the soul. This is fear of defeat."

Meanwhile, Mamata slammed the Modi government while addressing a rally at Garbeta in the adjoining West Midnapore district sitting on a wheelchair with her left foot in a cast.

Mamata said she is roaming with her injured leg because there is a snake at the doorstep of the state. "Blood is still clotted in my leg. But I cannot sit idle at home when there is a snake at the door-step of your house?" she asked.

Asserting the TMC will never allow the National Population Register (NPR) in Bengal, Mamata said, "The BJP will omit names of voters if they are not found at home during the visit of enumerators. They will just evict you. But we will not allow them to exercise the practice in Bengal. Not a single member of any family can be evicted."

Admitting that the relief doled out after cyclone Amphan her government might have missed out one or two beneficiaries, Mamata alleged BJP leaders were seen nowhere during the crisis.