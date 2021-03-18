Female BJP worker alleges sexual harassment inside library of party office in Bhopal, probe ordered

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A video showing a young female BJP worker alleging sexual harassment inside the Nanaji Deshmukh Library in the state party office in Bhopal has left the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh embarrassed. In the video, which has gone viral over social media, the young girl is seen narrating what allegedly happened to her recently at the library.

“I hail from a small town and have come to Bhopal out of commitment to the country and the BJP organisation and daily spend 18 out of 24 hours to deeply understand the party. As part of it, I spend considerable time at the Nanaji Deshmukh Library at the BJP office in Bhopal reading books on our party’s ideology,” the young female BJP worker is seen saying in the video.

“But since last few months, I’ve been regularly facing harassment, which is condemnable. On March 12, an elderly man in the library molested me and even asked me many times to come to his house. He has also been repeatedly asking me to drop him home on my mobike,” the girl alleged in the video.

But it’s not the young female BJP worker alone who has alleged harassment by the elderly man at the library at the state party HQ, as her friend also alleged that the same elderly man has been troubling her over phone regularly, owing to which she was forced to block his phone number.

“Instead of helping us, the library in-charge threw my bag (which contained cell-phone and some other important things) out of the library on Tuesday and isn’t allowing me at the library anymore.”

The female BJP worker has appealed to the national and state BJP leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to get the video footage of March 12 and March 15 of BJP office checked, which will reveal what happened with her.

The young party worker has also alleged that a male party worker had been recently stalking her.

The opposition Congress’s state spokesperson Narendra Saluja demanded that the police immediately record the statements of two girls seen in the video and conduct a thorough probe in the matter, before acting against those responsible.

Saluja also questioned that the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan needs to explain how safe women and girls are at the BJP office, since the entire matter pertains to BJP office only.

The state BJP general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani confirmed to The New Indian Express, that the one of the girls was associated with the party and the entire matter is very serious. “The state BJP president VD Sharma has asked me to probe the entire episode and act accordingly,” Sabnani said.