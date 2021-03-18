STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government should allow walk-in vaccination on demand: P Chidambaram

Published: 18th March 2021 11:42 AM

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday hit out at Centre for "failing miserably" in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccination for Indians.

"I share the pride that India exported 5.9 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. At the same time, I am disappointed that we have administered only 3 crore doses to Indian citizens," Chidambaram tweeted.

"The central government has failed miserably in rolling out the vaccination to Indians. Is there any wonder that the number of infections is rising rapidly every day?" he added.

The former Union Minister also pointed out the need to allow walk-in, on demand vaccination and get rid of the bureaucratic hurdles, including pre-registration.

"Government should allow walk-in vaccination on demand and get rid of bureaucratic hurdles including pre-registration," he further tweeted.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 3.64 crores coverage, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

According to the official data, a total of 3,71,43,255 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 8 am on Thursday.

The second phase of the vaccination drive started on March 1 in which doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. 

