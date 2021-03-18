STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal mining continues in MP as entire family of CM Chouhan is engaged in it: Digivijaya Singh

The Congress leader said the virus does not spread in Bharatiya Janta Party meetings and programs but it spreads only in those of the general public.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:18 PM

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File | PTI)

By ANI

GWALIOR: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday claimed that illegal mining continues in Madhya Pradesh because the entire family of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is "engaged" in it.

"The entire family of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is engaged in illegal mining, which is why illegal mining is not stopping," Singh said.

Slamming the state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress leader said the virus does not spread in Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) meetings and programs but it spreads only in those of the general public.

Responding to a query on transferring the Antilia bomb scare case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said "I had said from the beginning that the BJP would give a different colour to it, you can get statements on my social media."

Speaking on the expulsion of Congress leader Manak Agarwal from the party following his statement against former Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia, Singh said," Manak Bhai should not have said that."

The senior Congress leader further said the BJP is going to lose the battle in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Talking about Rahul Lodhi who had joined the BJP on October 25 last year, Singh said, "Rahul Lodhi, who accused others of taking money, himself joined BJP, now I ask how much money he took. There should not be any purchase in politics. This will be brought to people's notice during the assembly polls."  

TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Illegal mining Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
