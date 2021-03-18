Jewar airport to receive additional 1,365 hectares as Yogi government clears proposal

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a proposal for acquisition of another 1,365 hectare land in Jewar for the second phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport here on late Tuesday night.

Work is currently underway for the first phase of development of the international airport, touted to be Asia’s biggest, in Jewar area in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official statement, the Cabinet also approved a proposal pertaining to expenditure of Rs 2,890 crore for the land acquisition along with resettlement and rehabilitation of people who will be affected by the expansion of the green field project.

The green field airport with six runways is being developed in four phases and is proposed to be spread in an area of 5,000 hectare.

The first phase of the project is coming up on over 1,300 hectare land and commercial operations from the airport are expected to begin by December 2023 or January 2024.

Swiss-developer Zurich International Airport AG is developing the airport at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore.

The upcoming project’s development will be monitored by the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), a nodal agency set up by the UP government.

In the first phase, the airport will have two runways and a capacity for handling 1crore 20 lakh passengers per annum.

Once the project is completed, it will boast six runways and a capacity for handling 7 crore passengers per annum.