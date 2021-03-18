STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jewar airport to receive additional 1,365 hectares as Yogi government clears proposal

Work is currently underway for the first phase of development of the international airport, touted to be Asia’s biggest, in Jewar area in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 18th March 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a proposal for acquisition of another 1,365 hectare land in Jewar for the second phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport here on late Tuesday night.

Work is currently underway for the first phase of development of the international airport, touted to be Asia’s biggest, in Jewar area in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official statement, the Cabinet also approved a proposal pertaining to expenditure of Rs 2,890 crore for the land acquisition along with resettlement and rehabilitation of people who will be affected by the expansion of the green field project.

The green field airport with six runways is being developed in four phases and is proposed to be spread in an area of 5,000 hectare.

The first phase of the project is coming up on over 1,300 hectare land and commercial operations from the airport are expected to begin by December 2023 or January 2024.

Swiss-developer Zurich International Airport AG is developing the airport at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore.

The upcoming project’s development will be monitored by the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), a nodal agency set up by the UP government.

In the first phase, the airport will have two runways and a capacity for handling 1crore 20 lakh passengers per annum.

Once the project is completed, it will boast six runways and a capacity for handling 7 crore passengers per annum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida International Airport Jewar Airport
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp