Madhya Pradesh bans movement of buses to and from Maharashtra to check Covid-19 spread

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation with municipal commissioners and district collectors, an official said.

Published: 18th March 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 12:42 AM

Buses

Madhya Pradesh has banned movement of buses to and from Maharashtra in light of the increasing COVID-19 cases. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In the wake of the explosive Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, casting its shadow in adjoining Madhya Pradesh, the MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered to stop movement of passengers buses to and from Maharashtra from March 20.

The CM also directed to ensure five lakh COVID-19 vaccinations every day with the fresh Covid-19 wave becoming stronger in ten districts, including state capital Bhopal and Indore. 

At a meeting to take stock of the situation in the state on Thursday, it was informed that during last one week, 1778 positive cases were reported in Indore, 1170 in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain, 162 in Ratlam, 147 in Chhindwara, 130 in Burhanpur, 110 in Betul and 92 in Khargone.

At the meeting it was decided that the Crisis Management Group should take a decision regarding the duration of the ongoing Gwalior fair in the wake of rising cases in Gwalior.

The CM also said that the support of public representatives, social workers, religious leaders should be sought in the campaign for the necessary precautions to prevent Corona and motivate people to use masks, observe social distancing and get vaccinated. 

While maintaining that a large number of labourers will return to their ancestral villages and towns in Madhya Pradesh due to Holi, the CM instructed to arrange adequate employment under MNREGA and other schemes for them. He added that adequate employment opportunities should be created in the villages so that the labourers are not forced to go to the infected cities.

Meanwhile, the state reported 917 cases, 85 more than the previous day, and one death during the last 24 hours. Indore continued to be the state's prime COVID-19 hotspot with 294 cases, followed by Bhopal with 184 cases, Jabalpur with 65 cases and Ujjain with 35 cases. The daily positivity rate also rose to 5 per cent from 4.8 per cent.

