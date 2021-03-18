STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata asks 'Marxist friends' not to vote for CPI-M, Congress

CPI-M, she said, is a "rotten" party whose leader was accused in the unearthing of skeletons in Paschim Medinipur.

Published: 18th March 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally at Saltora, in Bankura district on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

GARBETA/KESIARI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee campaigning in tribal Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday for the coming state election asked "Marxist friends" not to vote for either the CPI-M or Congress, who are "cohorts of the communal BJP".

She asked people not to give a single vote to those "who have links with the killers of Gandhiji."

CPI-M, she said, is a "rotten" party whose leader was accused in the unearthing of skeletons in Paschim Medinipur.

"Now the CPI-M is helping the BJP," she alleged.

"I request my Marxist friends not to vote for either the Congress or the CPI-M as they have become cohorts of the communal BJP," the TMC supremo said.

The CPI-M, Congress and the fledgling ISF have formed an alliance in West Bengal.

Banerjee was referring to the unearthing of skeletal remains at Narayangarh in Paschim Medinipur district in 2011 and a CPI-M leader was accused in connection with it.

Banerjee is facing a difficult fight this time as she will take on her one time follower and now BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram in neighbouring Purba Medinipur district.

She had earlier turned to the Left Front and Congress to defeat the saffron party, which has emerged as the main opposition in the state.

"Only TMC will keep up its fight against the BJP," she said and blamed the saffron party for conspiring against her at Nandigram which led to her being injured on March 10 when she was campaigning there.

"After the attack they (BJP) are now spreading falsehoods. After the conspiracy they are now involved in character assassination," Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the BJP- led government at the Centre is involved in plundering crores of rupees and accusing rival parties of graft.

"Tell us what happened to the PM Care fund, the currency notes declared defunct during notebandi. What happened to the Ujjwala Yojana? "How much money is changing hands by selling PSUs and closing them down? There is no audit, no account of that huge amount," she said.

Banerjee said BJP leaders from outside the state arrive in choppers and planes with "sackful of cash" before elections to lure voters and to "loot votes".

"During election they give cash to clubs, temples, mosques," she said and alleged that "CPI-M harmads (goons) have crossed over to BJP."

She blamed the saffron party of bringing in "goondas" (musclemen) from outside in trains and buses to "loot votes".

Calling BJP anti-farmer and anti-tribal, she said "We (TMC) will not take away land from tribals. We have given them land pattas. We will not allow BJP to implement the anti- farmer farm laws which will rob farmers of the right to choose the person to whom they will sell the produce of their land."

Banerjee acknowledged that the relief given by the TMC government after Cyclone Amphan might have missed out "one or two" beneficiaries.

But BJP was not seen anywhere during the crisis and only TMC workers were by the side of the affected people.

"Thousands of crores of rupees reached the affected after Cyclone Amphan due to the state government's inititative. But there can be one or two exceptions. Where was BJP when we rushed in to be with the affected people? Where were its leaders? At the time of human misery they were absent," she said.

Asserting that TMC will never allow NPR exercise in West Bengal, the party supremo alleged that BJP will delete the name of voters if anyone is not present at home during the visit by enumerators.

"They (BJP) will just evict you (the people). But we will not allow them to carry on the exercise here. We did not and we will not. Not a single member of a family, a citizen of the country can be evicted from here," she asserted.

National Population Register(NPR) is a document containing names of the country's "usual residents".

Calling BJP a party of rioters, she said "We don't want riots or bloodshed. We don't want the politics of retaliation to come to Bengal."

Recounting that Garbeta was rocked by Maoist violence during the Left Front rule and 300 people were killed in a year, she said there has been a vast change in the situation during the past 10 years due to development under TMC.

Banerjee announced that Rs 10,000 will be given for every acre possessed by a farmer if TMC returns to power in the coming state election.

An outreach programme 'Duare Ration' (ration at the doorstep) will be implemented to ensure that not a single family is left out of the public distribution scheme.

The programme will be held every four months.

Besides, Rs 10 lakh will be provided to every student for higher studies under the Student Credit Card scheme with only four per cent interest.

Those studying in standard 12 will be given Rs 10000 each to buy a tab to help them in their studies if TMC wins the state election, she said.

People belonging to the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes will be given an allowance of Rs 1,000 per family every month.

Significantly Banerjee recited Chandi shlokas while concluding her speeches at Garbeta and Kesiari meetings.

BJP leaders have lampooned her for chanting the shlokas in public before the polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal polls West Bengal elections Mamata banerjee
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp