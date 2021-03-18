Man dies two days after Covid shot in UP, autopsy finds brain haemorrhage

By PTI

MIRZAPUR (UP): A labourer died in this district two days after getting vaccinated against coronavirus but doctors have not linked the death to the inoculation.

An autopsy report identified brain haemorrhage as the cause of 38-year-old Lalmani's death, chief medical officer P D Gupta said on Thursday.

Dr Gupta also said there was also swelling in the man's liver and spleen.

It was not immediately clear whether the man, described as a labourer from Bahuti Basita village, was a frontline worker and entitled to a COVID-19 shot under that category.

Lalmani was vaccinated at the government-run Lalganj primary health centre on Monday.

His wife Meera said he complained of body ache and lethargy after getting the shot and was rushed to hospital on Wednesday morning when his condition turned serious.

He was given medicines there but he vomited and died, she said.

The body was sent for a post- mortem examination following Meera's allegations and the report received the same night.

The opinion of the doctors who conducted the post-mortem was that excessive bleeding in the brain led to the death, the CMO said.