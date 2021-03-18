STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Number of buildings to be remodelled, demolished under Central Vista Project not finalised: Government

Other components of the project are in the planning stage, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha in a written response to a question.

Published: 18th March 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Puri (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said it has not yet finalised the number of buildings that will be remodelled or demolished under its ambitious Central Visa redevelopment project.

Other components of the project are in the planning stage, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha in a written response to a question.

He said the construction works of a new Parliament building and Central Vista Avenue have commenced.

Besides the new Parliament building, the project for the redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new residence for prime minister and PM's office, and a new vice-president Enclave.

"The number of existing buildings to be remodelled and demolished under the Central Vista Project has not been finalised," Puri said.

According to the government's proposal for the redevelopment of Central Vista, the prime minister's new residential complex will have 10 four-storey buildings with a maximum height of 12 metres.

In December last year, the Central Public Works Department, which is executing the project, had revised the estimated cost for the project from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

On December 10 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which is being constructed by Tata Projects Ltd.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore.

The government plans to hold the 2022 Monsoon Session of Parliament in the new building.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Visa Rajya Sabha Hardeep Singh Puri
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp