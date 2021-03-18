Number of buildings to be remodelled, demolished under Central Vista Project not finalised: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said it has not yet finalised the number of buildings that will be remodelled or demolished under its ambitious Central Visa redevelopment project.

Other components of the project are in the planning stage, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha in a written response to a question.

He said the construction works of a new Parliament building and Central Vista Avenue have commenced.

Besides the new Parliament building, the project for the redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new residence for prime minister and PM's office, and a new vice-president Enclave.

"The number of existing buildings to be remodelled and demolished under the Central Vista Project has not been finalised," Puri said.

According to the government's proposal for the redevelopment of Central Vista, the prime minister's new residential complex will have 10 four-storey buildings with a maximum height of 12 metres.

In December last year, the Central Public Works Department, which is executing the project, had revised the estimated cost for the project from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

On December 10 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which is being constructed by Tata Projects Ltd.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore.

The government plans to hold the 2022 Monsoon Session of Parliament in the new building.