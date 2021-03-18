Premises of Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokkar searched by ED

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department searched the premises of Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokkar and his family members here, Samalkha, Gurugram, Faridabad and Hisar.

Sources said sleuths started the searches at twelve places around 6 am.

These included the Samalkha MLA’s flat at Sector 2 in Chandigarh, his residence, a petrol pump at Sai Enclave and a showroom in the grain market at Samalkha besides some properties in Gurugram.

Searches were also conducted on the premises of the legislator’s close relatives and business partners. The searches were conducted over suspicion of amassing of disproportionate assets.