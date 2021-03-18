STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saradha scam: ED summons Jorasanko TMC candidate Vivek Gupta

Former Trinamool Congress minister Madan Mitra has been asked to appear before the directorate in connection with the same scam on Friday, according to sources.

Published: 18th March 2021 03:27 PM

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar appears before the Alipore court in connection with the Saradha scam case in Kolkata

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar appears before the Alipore court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money laundering aspect of the multi-crore Saradha scam, on Thursday summoned Vivek Gupta, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Jorasanko assembly constituency.

Sources said that Gupta has been asked to depose before ED officials on Monday.

Meanwhile, businessman Swapan Sadhan Bose who was asked to appear on Thursday in connection with the Saradha scam, is yet to turn up at the CGO complex here, sources said.

Gupta had earlier been summoned by the economic offences wing of CBI in relation to financial transactions which had allegedly taken place between him and the Saradha group.

Thousands of investors have been duped by the Saradha group by means of the fraudulent schemes floated by the firm.

