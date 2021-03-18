STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sixteen-year-old kidnapped, gang-raped to stop father from contesting polls in UP

The girl's father has further claimed that he had been under pressure, and was also offered money, to not enter the poll fray.

Published: 18th March 2021 03:08 PM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BARABANKI: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four people while she was returning from school in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Her father, who is contesting the upcoming panchayat elections, has alleged that the incident, which took place on Tuesday, was aimed at dissuading him from entering the poll fray, they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Pandey said the victim was sent for a medical examination, and a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her father.

Two of the accused have been detained and are being interrogated, the ASP said.

The girl's father has further claimed that he had been under pressure, and was also offered money, to not enter the poll fray.

But as he did not pay heed to any of it, Akash Verma, Lalji Verma, Sachin Verma and Shivam Verma kidnapped his daughter and raped her, he said in the complaint.

