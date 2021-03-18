STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announces vehicle scrappage policy in Lok Sabha

Gadkari added that under the new vehicle scrappage policy, owners of old vehicles will get strong incentives to scrap old and unfit vehicles.

Published: 18th March 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

vehicle scrapping policy

15-year old petrol cars and 10-year old diesel vehicles, impounded following a court order, parked in a field at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi. (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the vehicle scrappage policy in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In case of failure to get a fitness certificate, commercial vehicles will be de-registered after 15 years. Private vehicles will be de-registered after 20 years if found unfit or in case of a failure to renew registration certificates, the Minister said.

He added that under the new vehicle scrappage policy, owners of old vehicles will get strong incentives to scrap old and unfit vehicles.

"We have issued an advisory to all vehicle manufacturers to offer 5 per cent discount while selling a new vehicle against a scrapping certificate," the minister said in Lok Sabha.

"In the interest of a clean environment and rider and pedestrian safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is introducing the 'Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program' or 'Vehicle Scrapping Policy', which is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out of unfit and polluting vehicles," said the Union Minister in a suo-moto statement.

"The objectives of the policy are to reduce the population of old and defective vehicles, achieve a reduction in vehicular air pollutants to fulfill India's climate commitments, improve road and vehicular safety, achieve better fuel efficiency, formalize the currently informal vehicle scrapping industry, and boost the availability of low-cost raw materials for automotive, steel and electronics industry," Gadkari added.

The criteria for a vehicle to be scrapped is primarily based on the fitness of vehicles through Automated Fitness Centres (AFCs) in case of commercial vehicles and non-renewal of Registration in case of private vehicles.

"The Ministry shall promote setting up of AFCs on a PPP model by state government, private sector, automobile companies etc.," he said.

All vehicles of the central government, state government, municipal corporations, Panchayats, State Transport Undertakings, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies with the Union and state governments may be de-registered and scrapped after 15 years from the date of registration.

The tentative date for scrappage of government and PSUs vehicles above 15 years of age is April 1, 2022.

The new scrappage policy was proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech last month.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vehicle scrappage policy Lok sabha Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari Budget session of Parliament
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp