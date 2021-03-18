Uttarakhand Police collects Rs 34.43 crore through Covid-19 penalities from March 2021-21

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: According to a RTI reply, the Uttarakhand Police earned a total of Rs 34.43 crore from March 2020-2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money included penalising people for not wearing masks and violations of other Covid -19 safety norms.

Nadimuddin, activist based in Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand said, "The data indicates the strictness of the state police to implement Covid safety norms. The data ranges from March 1, 2020 to March 1, 2021."

The stage police had to penalise more than 9.82 lakh people to collect this revenue, said the activist. The police department also distributed 10.81 lakh masks to the public across the hill state.

Maximum revenue from penalties were collected from Nainital district with Rs 7.30 crore, followed by Dehradun (Rs 5.84 crore), Haridwar with Rs 5.45 crore, Udham Singh Nagar with Rs 4.18 crore, Pauri with Rs 2.06 crore Tehri with Rs 2.03 crore Almora with 1.67 crore, Pithoragarh district with Rs 1.63 crore, Champawat with Rs 98.16 lakh, Chamoli with Rs 86.86 lakh, Bageshwar with Rs 83.94 lakh, Uttarkashi with Rs 76.61 lakh, Rudraprayag with Rs 58.87 lakh and through Railway police total Rs 19.44 lakh fine was imposed on the duration.

The state government, after the change of guard in the state, has decided to withdraw over 4,500 cases registered against people for violation of Covid-19 norms.