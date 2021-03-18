STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal elections 2021: BJP axes turncoats in fresh candidate list

When the previous lists included more than 70 TMC turncoats, the Thursday’s list included only three ruling party's defectors other than 10 MLAs.

Published: 18th March 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with media as West Bengal BJP State President Dilip Ghosh L looks on after offering prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Taking a lesson from the unexpected intra-party rebellion over triggered by the candidature of scores of Trinamool Congress (TMC) turncoats, the BJP high-command, in its latest list of 157 candidates, decided not to include the ruling party’s faces in the fray.

When the previous lists included more than 70 TMC turncoats, the Thursday’s list included only three ruling party’s defectors other than 10 MLAs.

“The large-scale demonstrations in front of the party’s election headquarters at Hastings in Kolkata and other parts of South 24-Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts were triggered by the party’s decision to field the TMC turncoats who joined our party very recently. This party high-command was not happy with the intra-party rebellion and decided to give the party’s old workers priority,” said a senior BJP leader in Kolkata.

Irked by the party’ internal feud that surfaced publicly, Union Home minister Amit Shah, who was visiting Bengal and Assam on Monday and scheduled to fly to Delhi on the same day, landed in Kolkata and held an unscheduled overnight meeting with the Bengal functionaries and national leaders, who were camping in the state. The meeting continued till dawn on Tuesday. Before leaving for Delhi, Shah asked Bengal functionaries with the list of candidates for next phases to attend an emergency meeting in the national capital.    

Though the Thursday’s candidate list axed many TMC turncoats, incidents of ransacking and protests took place at least three places in the state shortly after the announcement. Roadblocks were put up at Jagaddal in protest of turncoat TMC MLA from Nadia’s Shantipur Arindam Bhattacharya’s candidature from the North 24 Parganas district constituency.

Similarly, agitation was staged in Durgapur after the BJP announced TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari’s candidature in Pandeveshwar constituency. Senior BJP functionaries, including Union minister Babul Supriyo, had opposed Tiwari’s inclusion in the BJP.

In Jalpaiguri, angry BJP supporters ransacked the district party office as they were not happy with the candidates announced on Thursday.  "It was a rift between the party’s old workers. There many aspirants who wanted to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections but denied ticket," said a BJP leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC West Bengal Polls 2021 West Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 BJP BJP Candidate List
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp