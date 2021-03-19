STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3,062 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, new high since pandemic began

The day before too the city had set a new record of daily cases at 2,877, but on Friday new cases crossed the 3,000-mark.

Published: 19th March 2021 11:37 PM

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 3,55,897, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 10 deaths since Thursday evening, the death toll increased to 11,565.

The city has recorded ten or more deaths in a day thrice this year.

On January 5 and January 21, the city had reported 11 and 10 fatalities, respectively.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 20,140.

The recovery rate in the city is 91 per cent while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has increased to 0.56 per cent from 0.17 per cent a month ago.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases went down to 124 days from 417 days.

The city has 34 containment zones in slums and chawls and 305 sealed buildings where COVID-19 cases have been found.

