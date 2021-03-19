STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambani security scare: Maharashtra home minister meets Sharad Pawar, briefs him about Vaze case

Anil Deshmukh added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) are probing the case and the state government is cooperating with the NIA.

Published: 19th March 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Vaze being taken to court by NIA for a hearing in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives near Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai.

Sachin Vaze being taken to court by NIA for a hearing in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives near Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Facing criticism over the handling of Mumbai police official Sachin Vaze case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Friday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here and the briefed him about the developments related to it among other issues.

The meeting lasted for nearly two hours.

"He was briefed about the last development about Mumbai (the Sachin Vaze case) and also about the developments on the explosives found in a car outside (industrialist) Mukesh Ambani's house," Deshmukh, who belongs to the NCP, he told reporters.

He added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) are probing the case and the state government is cooperating with the NIA.

"Whoever is guilty will be punished. But till the time the NIA does not complete the probe, I would not be able to comment. Necessary action will be taken by the state government after the NIA completes its probe," Deshmukh said.

He had come under criticism over the handling of the Vaze case.

Responding to a question whether Deshmukh would be removed, Pawar on Wednesday had said, "This is news to me."

"We do not believe that (an arrest of Vaze) will impact the state government," Pawar had added.

Deshmukh said certain industries are keen to set up their units in Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport MIHAN, Nagpur.

He said his meeting with the NCP president was to seek his help from the Commerce and Industry ministry in this regard.

The meeting with Pawar comes two days after the transfer of Param Bir Singh, the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Earlier, Mumbai Police assistant sub-inspector Vaze was arrested by the (NIA) for allegedly planting a car with gelatin sticks outside Ambani's residence.

Vaze, 49, credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', is also facing heat in the murder case of Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

Vaze, a 1990-batch officer, was earlier suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus.

Later, he joined the Shiv Sena. However, he was reinstated last year.

