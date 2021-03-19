STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ATS records statements of 25 people in Mansukh Hiren death case

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Published: 19th March 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, probing the death of Mansukh Hiren, has recorded statements of 25 people said an official on Friday.

The ATS on Wednesday also confirmed that the diatom test report of the deceased businessman has returned positive.

"Diatom test done at GMC is positive. However, ATS is sending the report to the forensic science lab (FSL) Madhuban, Haryana for confirmation. Meanwhile, the ATS is investigating the case as murder only," said ATS officials.

Diatom test is an important tool in the diagnosis of death in drowning cases.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

The ATS will also be seeking custody of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, as per the top sources.

The squad will oppose the anticipatory bail application of Sachin Waze in Thane Sessions Court today. Waze had moved the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, the NIA on Wednesday confirmed that the person, seen in a CCTV grab walking near Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night of February 25 when an explosive-laden vehicle was found, was Sachin Waze. 

