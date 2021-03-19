COVID-19: BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar get first vaccine shot

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar on Friday received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at a hospital here.

They were administered the vaccine at the government-run J J Hospital.

Took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine at JJ Hospital, Mumbai.

It is absolutely safe!

I sincerely appeal all eligible people to come forward and take your jab!#vaccination #COVID19Vaccination pic.twitter.com/x3XZhad5id — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 19, 2021

After the vaccination, Fadnavis and Darekar, who are leaders of opposition in the state Legislative Assembly and Council, respectively, appealed to the people to get themselves vaccinated for protection against the virus.

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar have received their vaccine doses recently.