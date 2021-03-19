STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Curbs for drama theatres, auditoriums in Maharashtra

The order comes a day after the state saw a single-day rise of 25,833 coronavirus cases, the highest daily surge since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Published: 19th March 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai

A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In light of the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday imposed restrictions on drama theatres and auditoriums in the state, asking them to operate only at 50 per cent of their capacity till March 31.

Similarly, private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, will be allowed to function only at 50 percent of their capacity, a government notification issued on Friday said.

In the case of government and semi-government offices, the head of the office will make a decision regarding the staff attendance and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The order comes a day after the state saw a single-day rise of 25,833 coronavirus cases, the highest daily surge since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

As per the notification, drama halls and auditoriums will not be used for religious, political, cultural, and social gatherings.

If the order is violated, the drama theatres and auditoriums concerned will have to remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the central government, it said.

Violations shall attract penalties under the law for the owner of the premises.

On March 15, the state government had notified that cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices, except those related to health and essential services, will function at 50 percent of their capacity.

But Friday's order has included drama theatres and auditoriums as well.

The order, however, allowed the manufacturing sector to function at full capacity but advised that the workforce be reduced to ensure adequate social distancing on the production floor.

For the purpose of maintaining social distancing, manufacturing units may be allowed to increase working shifts as approved by local authorities.

No entry will be allowed without proper wearing of masks, temperature measuring devices to be used to ensure no one with fever gets an entry, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp