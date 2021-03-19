IMD forecasts rain, snowfall in parts of hill states of North India from March 22-23

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Isolated parts in the hill states of north India are likely to receive heavy rainfall and snowfall from March 22-23, while the plains are likely to receive light precipitation from March 21-24, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

It said no significant heat wave conditions are likely over the country during next one week.

"Under the influence of an intense western disturbance, scattered to widespread rainfall likely over the western Himalayan region and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India during March 21-24.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over the western Himalayan region on March 23-24, 2021.

Western Disturbance is a normal phenomenon that can be observed over western Himalayas and north Indians plain from October to March.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with a speed reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour are very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha (Maharashtra) and Chhattisgarh till March 21, the IMD said.

Isolated hailstorm is also very likely over west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on March 18 and 19 over east Madhya Pradesh on March 19, over Marathawada and Telangana on March 19-20.