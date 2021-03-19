Mansukh Hiran death: Hearing on Sachin Vaze's pre-arrest bail plea deferred

By PTI

THANE: The Thane sessions court on Friday adjourned till March 30 the hearing of an anticipatory bail application filed by suspended police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Vaze had moved the Thane court on March 12, the day before he was arrested by the NIA in connection with the Scorpio with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad is probing the related case of Hiran's death.

On Friday, prosecutor Sanjay Londe submitted reply by the ATS on the application.

Vaze's lawyers sought time to study the reply, so District Judge Shailendra Tambe posted the hearing for March 30. A family member of Vaze also filed an application, complaining that the media was harassing the family.

The court directed the local Rabodi police to look into the complaint.

Earlier, the court had denied Vaze interim bail in the Hiran case, noting that there was prima facie evidence against him.

The court had noted that on February 27 and 28, 2021, Hiran was with Vaze in Mumbai.

Hiran's wife had made direct allegations against the police officer, it added.

Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV found near Ambani's house, had claimed that it had been stolen a week earlier, but the case got murky when Hiran himself was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Hiran's wife had claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Vaze in November, which the officer returned in the first week of February.