STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP civic polls: Leaders commit to include children's issues in manifestos

Leaders from the BJP, Congress, CPI and AAP committed to the cause during an event organised by the Child Rights Observatory Madhya Pradesh (CROMP) and UNICEF on Thursday.

Published: 19th March 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

school students school children

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Leaders from across political parties have committed to take up issues concerning children in their manifestos, especially for the upcoming municipal and panchayat body elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Leaders from the BJP, Congress, CPI and AAP committed to the cause during an event organized by the Child Rights Observatory Madhya Pradesh (CROMP) and UNICEF on Thursday.

During the meeting, CROMP president Nirmala Buch urged leaders to include children's issues in their election manifestos for the upcoming civic polls.

"It is important that we include, invest in children, and especially with the challenge of COVID-19, we need to be more responsive to their rights and respect them," she said.

UNICEF Madhya Pradesh chief Margaret Gwada emphasised including an increased budgetary allocation for children, strategies to end violence against children, and child marriage in poll manifestos.

There is also a need to address the learning crisis, as the state prepares to reopen schools, she said.

Gwada said the parties must also include a plan to facilitate and sustain 100 percent open defecation-free environment for children, advocate for the uptake of COVID-19 vaccination and COVID-19 appropriate behaviors in their manifestos.

Former BJP minister Uma Shankar Gupta, who is heading the election manifesto committee of the saffron party said, "The BJP has always given importance to children's issues. We will include points from the agenda for children that was shared at the meet."

While there is a challenge as departments control the budget, municipalities and panchayats can create an enabling environment for children, he said.

Congress MLA Dr Hira Lal Alawa suggested that one day should be dedicated for children in the state Assembly and the state needs to have mechanisms to monitor child rights.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
poll manifestos Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Observatory
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp