One new COVID-19 case in Andamans take tally to 5,036

Two more persons recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 4,969, the official said.

Published: 19th March 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 5,036, a health department official said on Friday.

The archipelago now has five active COVID-19 cases and all the five patients are in South Andaman district, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

The union territory administration has so far tested 2,99,048 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.68 per cent, he said.

Altogether, 12,303 health care and frontline workers have been inoculated in the union territory till Thursday, and 1,865 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots, the official said.

A total of 4,169 health care workers have also received the second dose of the vaccine.

