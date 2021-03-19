STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sachin Vaze case: NIA officials meet new Mumbai police commissioner

The NIA last week arrested suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze for his alleged role in parking a Scorpio with gelatin sticks near Ambani's high-rise residence in south Mumbai

Published: 19th March 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Vaze being taken to court by NIA for a hearing in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives near Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai.

Sachin Vaze being taken to court by NIA for a hearing in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives near Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two senior officials of the NIA which is probing the case related to the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house met the Mumbai police commissioner here on Friday.

Inspector General Anil Shukla and Superintendent of Police Vikram Khalate of the National Investigation Agency met newly-appointed city police commissioner Hemant Nagrale in the afternoon, a police official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akbar Pathan were also present at the meeting, he said.

The NIA officials spent around 30 minutes at the police commissioner's office.

It was the first visit by senior officials of the central agency to the commissioner's office after Nagrale replaced Param Bir Singh two days ago.

The NIA last week arrested suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze for his alleged role in parking a Scorpio with gelatin sticks near Ambani's high-rise residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

It has also questioned several officials of the Crime Intelligence Unit of city police to which Waze was attached and seized a total of five high-end vehicles including two Mercedes cars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Vaze case Ambani security scare
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp