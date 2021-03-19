STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Saradha scam: TMC leader Madan Mitra deposes before ED

The agency, probing the money-laundering aspect of the multi-crore Saradha scam, has also sent notices to former IPS officers Surajit Kar Purkayashtha and Rajat Majumdar.

Published: 19th March 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Transport and Sports Minister Madan Mitra arrested by the CBI in connection with Saradha chit fund scam being produced at a local court. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior TMC leader and former West Bengal minister Madan Mitra on Friday deposed before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials here in connection with the probe into Saradha chit fund scam.

Mitra, who has been fielded by the party from Kamarhati assembly constituency for the upcoming assembly polls, was, in the past, arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the case, and later granted bail.

"I was asked by the ED to appear before its officials today. I will continue to cooperate with the investigation," the TMC candidate said.

The agency, probing the money-laundering aspect of the multi-crore Saradha scam, has also sent notices to former IPS officers Surajit Kar Purkayashtha and Rajat Majumdar.

Sources in the ED said both of them have been asked to depose before agency officials next week.

Majumdar, the former DGP of West Bengal, was earlier apprehended by the CBI in the chit fund case.

The Calcutta High Court later granted him bail.

Purakyastha, currently the state security adviser in West Bengal, had apparently attended several meetings organised by the now-defunct company.

The Saradha group is said to have defrauded thousands of investors by means of fraudulent schemes floated by it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saradha scam Madan Mitra TMC Enforcement Directorate ED
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp